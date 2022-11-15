Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,385. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $54.79.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

