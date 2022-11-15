YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target Raised to $5.10 at The Goldman Sachs Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.10 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on YPF. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.35.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 5.1 %
YPF opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
