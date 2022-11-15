YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target Raised to $5.10 at The Goldman Sachs Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.10 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on YPF. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.35.

YPF opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $40,324,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $7,279,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $4,830,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $4,367,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares in the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

