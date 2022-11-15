ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0364 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $337,822.79 and $21.93 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00242497 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00087975 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00063671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

