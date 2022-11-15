Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $268.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.