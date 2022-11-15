Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of ZWS opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -216.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

