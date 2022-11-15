Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,257 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

