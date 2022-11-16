1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 4,608 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Noble Financial decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $549.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 252,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

