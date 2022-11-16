147,371 Shares in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter worth about $495,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 390,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 296,054 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,834,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after buying an additional 3,006,108 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,922 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

