1eco Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $74.71 Million (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, 1eco has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One 1eco token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00006882 BTC on exchanges. 1eco has a market cap of $74.71 million and $1,803.56 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1eco Profile

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,618,653 tokens. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

