1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.86. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $14.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $49,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,686 shares in the company, valued at $850,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 19,962 shares of company stock worth $118,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. State Street Corp grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 284,710 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home d├ęcor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

