1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.86. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $14.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $49,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,686 shares in the company, valued at $850,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 19,962 shares of company stock worth $118,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. State Street Corp grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 284,710 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

