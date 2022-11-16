34,590 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 9.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 45.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 140.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after buying an additional 770,581 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 38.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

NVST stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

