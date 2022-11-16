360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $16.40

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $15.61. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 7,402 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.30.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 147.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 8.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.