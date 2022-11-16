4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 369,487 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $18.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 118.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

