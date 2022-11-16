4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 369,487 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $18.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $647.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.
Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
