5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Down to $12.41

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $11.63. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 26 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FEAM. B. Riley started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 24.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

