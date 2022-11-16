6,909 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.6 %

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

NYSE:OXY opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

