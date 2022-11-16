6,930 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 203,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 895,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 491,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 835,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,613 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 795,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2,716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 741,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after acquiring an additional 715,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

