70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Stories

