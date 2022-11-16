942 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 0.5 %

HXL stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.