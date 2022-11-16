960 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,467. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day moving average of $280.93. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

