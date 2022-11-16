a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Credit Suisse Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.
a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 1,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $15.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.