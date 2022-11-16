a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Credit Suisse Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 1,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

About a.k.a. Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Partners L P raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,229 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 272,024 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 667,166 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,230,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 80,695 shares during the period. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.