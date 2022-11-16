ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ABB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in ABB by 3,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 624,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 132.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 385,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Price Performance

About ABB

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,559. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.