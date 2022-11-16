ABCMETA Trading 22.4% Lower This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $85.68 million and approximately $21,552.98 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,517.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010434 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00042268 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00239353 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00088607 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,979.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars.

