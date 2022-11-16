ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,345,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,121,000 after acquiring an additional 89,431 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,787,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

