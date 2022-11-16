Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,940. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.62%.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

