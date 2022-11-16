ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ABVC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,041. ABVC BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of ABVC BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

