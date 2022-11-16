Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Acacia Research Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACTG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,721. The firm has a market cap of $150.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.40. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.
Institutional Trading of Acacia Research
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acacia Research (ACTG)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.