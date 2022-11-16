Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,721. The firm has a market cap of $150.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.40. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Acacia Research by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

