Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Trading Down 8.5%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.