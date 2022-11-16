Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Trading Down 8.5%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TRLPF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.