Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Steven Boland Sells 114,353 Shares

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Steven Boland sold 114,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36), for a total value of A$61,521.91 ($41,289.88).
Steven Boland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Steven Boland bought 127,708 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,557.53 ($45,340.63).
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Steven Boland sold 139 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.35), for a total value of A$72.98 ($48.98).
- On Friday, November 11th, Steven Boland sold 26,608 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36), for a total value of A$14,235.28 ($9,553.88).
- On Friday, October 28th, Steven Boland acquired 208,000 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,200.00 ($73,288.59).
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Steven Boland sold 60,000 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36), for a total value of A$32,100.00 ($21,543.62).
- On Friday, October 7th, Steven Boland sold 30,000 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.35), for a total value of A$15,450.00 ($10,369.13).
- On Monday, October 10th, Steven Boland bought 44,800 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,400.00 ($15,033.56).
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Steven Boland bought 14,721 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,463.55 ($5,009.09).
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Steven Boland 1,067,287 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited provides engineered formwork, scaffolding and screen systems solutions, and in-house engineering and industrial labour supply services in Australia. The company is also involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; supercuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.
