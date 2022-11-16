Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

