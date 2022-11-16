Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Shares Down 0.8%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.34. 67,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 68,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.