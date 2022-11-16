adesso (OTC:ADSGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

adesso (OTC:ADSGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €164.00 ($169.07) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on adesso from €233.00 ($240.21) to €205.00 ($211.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

adesso Price Performance

Shares of adesso stock remained flat at $98.90 during trading on Wednesday. adesso has a twelve month low of $97.27 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50.

adesso Company Profile

adesso SE operates as an IT service provider focusing on consulting and software development in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through two segments, IT Services and IT Solutions. The company offers IT consulting and software development services; and distributes software products and industry-specific or industry-neutral solutions.

