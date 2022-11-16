Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Down 10.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.20. 31,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 513,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Specifically, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,128 shares of company stock worth $1,794,728. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACET has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $779.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 93.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 264,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 162.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 52,354 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

