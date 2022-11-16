Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading 4.5% Higher

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €1.82 ($1.87) and last traded at €1.82 ($1.87). 256,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.74 ($1.79).

Adler Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.36.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

