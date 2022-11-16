Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.48 on Wednesday, reaching $338.48. 97,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

