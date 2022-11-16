Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Up 3.4%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.08. 9,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 391,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $2,861,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $791,000.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

