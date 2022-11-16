Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.60-$12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.10 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.60-12.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

NYSE AAP opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.99. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

