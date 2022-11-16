Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.60-12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00-11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.60-$12.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

AAP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.94. 1,317,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,241. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

