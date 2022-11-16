Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 167,503 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,503 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $33,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

