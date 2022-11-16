Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $36.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

