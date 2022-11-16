Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $48.11 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 482.6% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $216.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $302.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

