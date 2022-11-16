Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.47.

American Tower Trading Up 2.0 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $219.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average of $241.28. The company has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

