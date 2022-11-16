Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 22,125 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $30,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

CIBR opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $55.90.

