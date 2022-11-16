Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 513,282 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $46,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

