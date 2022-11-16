AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75. AECOM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

AECOM Trading Up 2.0 %

ACM opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.