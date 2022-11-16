AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on AEye from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on AEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AEye Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LIDR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 13,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $157.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of AEye

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AEye had a negative return on equity of 70.52% and a negative net margin of 2,294.24%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AEye in the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AEye by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the first quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the second quarter worth $25,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Further Reading

