Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.34. 190,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,342,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

Affirm Stock Down 12.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after buying an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

