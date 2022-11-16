Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Lessened by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,293,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,593,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 2.8 %

AFL stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.