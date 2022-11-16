Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Africa Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,232. Africa Energy has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

