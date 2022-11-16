AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 687,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,811,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 234.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
