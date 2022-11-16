AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 687,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,811,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 234.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 425,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 14.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 663,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,329.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.