Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Agenus stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 36.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 23.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 45.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 102,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 31.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,615 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

